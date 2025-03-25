Video released in fatal Houston beating: Family pleads for information in Gavin Melchor homicide

The Brief Gavin Melchor, 24, was brutally beaten in a Houston parking lot, resulting in his death. Police have released surveillance video showing three suspects involved in the attack. Authorities are actively seeking the three individuals captured on video, who are believed to have participated in the assault. The police are urging the public to come forward with any information. Melchor's family is devastated and is pleading for anyone with information about the suspects to contact the police, hoping that someone in the community will recognize the individuals involved.



Police are searching for three suspects in the beating death of a 24-year-old man earlier this month in southwest Houston. Authorities have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying those involved.

What we know:

Gavin Melchor was found unresponsive around 1:10 a.m. on March 2 in the parking lot of a strip center at 2900 Westridge Street, near Main Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Houston Police say 24-year-old Gavin Melchor died from his injuries after being beaten to death March 2 on the 2900 block of Westridge.

Investigators believe Melchor was involved in an argument before being assaulted. Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store shows Melchor being shoved against a car by a man wearing a white t-shirt and green shorts. Another suspect, wearing a black sweater with an orange design, black pants, and blue shoes, is seen kicking him. A third individual, wearing a black sweater, black shorts, and carrying a pink bag, is believed to have delivered the final blow that left Melchor unconscious.

"I actually haven't watched it," said Melchor's sister Christian. "Even just looking at the picture of the three guys and him on the ground is heartbreaking. He was a sweet person and a kind soul. I would just like to get justice for my brother."

Melchor’s family is devastated by his loss and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"My heart is broke. I never thought that this would happen to Gavin or any of my kids," said his father, Chris Melchor.

Family members say Melchor had just visited an ATM at the convenience store and was walking home when the attack occurred.

"It’s a small world. So we’re hoping that someone knows someone or just finds it in their heart to just call," said his aunt, Kimberly Melchor.

"I don’t know what was said between them," Chris Melchor said. "It angers me because I know there were a lot of people standing around. People these days love to record and look."

What you can do:

Houston police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

