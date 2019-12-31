Houston police seek person of interest in deadly stabbing of 2 women

article

Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the deadly stabbing of two women at a northeast Houston home.

Investigators say a man came home on Monday morning after working overnight and found his fiancée and her friend dead from apparent stab wounds at the residence on Peyton Street.

Police say the investigation has determined that a male relative may have been with the women at the time of the stabbing. Authorities say the person of interest has not been located at this time, and he is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Toyota Camry with Texas license plates LWH-3931.

MORE: 2 women apparently stabbed to death at northeast Houston home

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.