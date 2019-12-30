2 women apparently stabbed to death at northeast Houston home

Police are investigating after two women were apparently stabbed to death at a home in northeast Houston.

Houston homicide investigators are at the home on Peyton Road where the two women were found deceased around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say one of the women lived at the home and the other woman was a close friend. They both had apparent stab wounds.

Authorities are trying to determine when the stabbing actually occurred. According to investigators, the fiancé of one of the women returned home Monday morning after working overnight and found the two women in the front entranceway in the living room. He then called police.

Police investigate a deadly stabbing at a home in northeast Houston. (Houston Police Department)

There are no known witnesses or suspects at this time.

Investigators say there are no signs of forced entry, and the door was unlocked when the fiancé got home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (713) 222-TIPS.