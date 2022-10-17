Houston police searching for missing teen last seen at Brays Greenway Park

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing teenager, last seen at a park in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said Erika Lopez, 13, was last seen leaving Brays Greenway Park in the 8200 block of Hockley St. in an unknown direction.

Erika has been described as 5'2" with brown eyes, black hair, last seen wearing a white zip-up jacket with hood, black Nike sweatpants and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Erika's whereabouts are encouraged to call the police at 713-884-3131 or HPD's Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.