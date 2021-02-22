Houston police searching for missing person diagnosed with dementia

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.



Authorities are looking for 77-year-old Betty Swain, also known as Betty Jean Francis.



Swain was last seen at the 5800 block of Belneath Street on Thursday, February 18, around 5 p.m.

Swain was last seen wearing a red, blue, and white hooded coat with khaki pants.



Police said Swain is diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.