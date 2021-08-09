Houston police searching for missing elderly woman

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.



Authorities are looking for Carolyn Thomas, 66.

Thomas was last seen leaving her home located in the 7700 block of Langley Road last Wednesday around 6 a.m.

Authorities said Thomas was last seen wearing a dark green skirt with a white and pink blouse.

If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.

