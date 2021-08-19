Houston police searching for missing elderly man

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly man.

Authorities are searching for Melvin Green, 82.

Green is described as a Black male, 5'7" tall, 128 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said Green was last seen by family in the 7500 block of Fawnridge Drive on Tuesday evening around 6 p.m.

Green was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a navy blue shirt, a blue and teal jacket, black shoes, and a black baseball hat.

Police said it was reported that Green is diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information on Green's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.