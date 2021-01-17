Houston Police searching for missing 34-year-old woman

article

Houston Police are searching for a missing Laura Read, 34.

Authorities say she was last seen in the 3300 block of Smith Street in Midtown on Jan. 16 around 7 p.m.

A search is now underway at the shopping center.

Read stands 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Black said the child was a little less than a year old.

It is unknown what type of clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact The Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, the Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131, or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.