Houston Police searching for 20-year-old missing woman

article

Houston Police need help in their search for Martina Lopez, 20.

Lopez was last seen leaving the 1400 block of St. Joseph Parkway in an unknown direction of travel on Monday, Oct. 5.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Lopez stands at 5-foot-2inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds, she has brown eyes and red hair.

She has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder, and epilepsy.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Martina Lopez can contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS