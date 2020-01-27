Houston police searching for 2 suspects who robbed a GameStop

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery at a Houston GameStop.

Police say the incident happened on January 1 at around 7:30 p.m. when two unknown males walked into the store, which is located at 5240 W. 34th.

One of the suspects ran behind the counter and grabbed one employee, directing him to the back of the store. Police say the suspect then demanded that the employee give him the money from within the store.

The second suspect ran up to the employee behind the counter and struck him in the face. That suspect then demanded the money from the register. After taking the money from the registers, both suspects ran out of the store.

Suspect number one is described as being in his mid to late 20’s or early 30’s, 5’7" to 5’9", heavy-set, white hooded sweater with markings, possibly words, on the sleeve with what appears to be the Notorious B.I.G. album cover with a baby in a sitting position. He wore a black bandana over his mouth and red shoes, and held an unknown object.

Suspect number two is described as being 5’8" to 5’9" with a thin build and was wearing black sunglasses, a gray or light-colored bandana over his mouth, a black hooded sweater, gray pants, and black shoes.

These suspects are possibly involved in several similar robberies in the area.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org GameStop is offering a $2,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers reward money.