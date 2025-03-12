Houston Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Egypt Street.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
What we know:
Officers were called to the area after receiving a report of a person lying in the roadway.
When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old man with multiple injuries. The responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The investigation revealed the man was hit by a vehicle that left the area without stopping to render aid.
What we don't know:
The identity of the pedestrian is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Police investigators say there are no known witnesses or suspect vehicle description at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
