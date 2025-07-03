Houston Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning on Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston. The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene after striking the male pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the driver, and tips can be given anonymously.



Houston Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Thursday morning.

Deadly pedestrian crash

What we know:

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the 6600 block of Bissonnet Street, near the intersection with Albacore Drive, in the southwest area of Houston, when the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle. It happened around 5:30 a.m.

When Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived, they pronounced the male dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the unknown vehicle drove off westbound on Bissonnet Street, not stopping to render aid.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the wanted driver or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.