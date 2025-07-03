Houston Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Thursday morning.
Deadly pedestrian crash
What we know:
Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the 6600 block of Bissonnet Street, near the intersection with Albacore Drive, in the southwest area of Houston, when the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle. It happened around 5:30 a.m.
When Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived, they pronounced the male dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the unknown vehicle drove off westbound on Bissonnet Street, not stopping to render aid.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the wanted driver or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.