Houston Police search for missing 10-year-old girl

article

Houston Police are searching for Emily Juliet Hernandez, 10.

Hernandez was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 10, around 2 a.m. at 197 Godson Drive in Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

The child stands at 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighs 80 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, floral pajama pants, and red tennis shoes.

Advertisement

If located please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS