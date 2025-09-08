Houston police on scene of bridge strike, HAZMAT incident on I-10 Eastbound at Houston Avenue
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a bridge strike/HAZMAT incident on I-10 eastbound.
What we know:
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at I-10 eastbound at Houston Avenue bridge.
Officials said a lost load/bridge strike occurred.
TxDOT officials said they are heading to the scene.
Multiple mainlanes of traffic are blocked while authorities are on the scene.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how long the area will remain blocked off.
It's also unknown how much damage may have occurred to the bridge.
The Source: Texas Department of Transportation.