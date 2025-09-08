Houston police on scene of bridge strike, HAZMAT incident on I-10 Eastbound at Houston Avenue

The Brief The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a bridge strike/HAZMAT incident on I-10 eastbound. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at I-10 eastbound at Houston Avenue bridge. Multiple mainlanes of traffic are blocked while authorities are on the scene.



What we know:

Officials said a lost load/bridge strike occurred.

TxDOT officials said they are heading to the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the area will remain blocked off.

It's also unknown how much damage may have occurred to the bridge.