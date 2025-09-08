Expand / Collapse search

Houston police on scene of bridge strike, HAZMAT incident on I-10 Eastbound at Houston Avenue

By
Published  September 8, 2025 7:58pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a bridge strike/HAZMAT incident on I-10 eastbound.
    • According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at I-10 eastbound at Houston Avenue bridge.
    • Multiple mainlanes of traffic are blocked while authorities are on the scene.

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a bridge strike/HAZMAT incident on I-10 eastbound. 

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at I-10 eastbound at Houston Avenue bridge. 

Officials said a lost load/bridge strike occurred. 

Image 1 of 2

 

TxDOT officials said they are heading to the scene. 

Multiple mainlanes of traffic are blocked while authorities are on the scene. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the area will remain blocked off. 

It's also unknown how much damage may have occurred to the bridge. 

The Source: Texas Department of Transportation. 

HoustonNewsTraffic