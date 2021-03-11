Houston police report 39% increase in homicides from this time last year

As violent crimes continue to skyrocket nationwide and in Houston, city leaders are speaking out, asking for the community’s help to address this growing problem.

As of Thursday, Houston Police say there’s been 23 more murders this year, compared to the same time last year.

This number comes as the police chief and mayor welcomed an additional police cadet class with 64 new members, now sworn to protect our communities against these rising crimes.

"Despite the fact that there’s a narrative in this country that policing is broken. There’s a narrative that it's getting harder and harder to recruit. This city’s different," Acevedo said.

As Acevedo welcomed dozens of new recruits Thursday morning, cadet class 247 is walking into one of the highest crime rate increases in history.

According to HPD, so far this year, Houston’s had 82 homicides, four of which happened overnight. This time last year, there were 59 homicides. The spike amounts to a 39% increase.

"This is an all on hands deck moment. As we get our arms around this pandemic, we also have to get our arm around this criminal behavior that's occurring in our city," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner said it’s a high priority for the city to get violent crime under control as soon as possible. Turner encouraged the public to get involved and speak up if they know something.

"This is not just a police problem. The community must also come together and say crime in our neighborhood is unacceptable. We are not going to provide a safe harbor for people who are committing these crimes," Turner said.

During a news briefing in late February on the department’s annual "March on Crime" initiative, Acevedo addressed the rising crime trends and encouraged gun safety measures, to impact gun violence.

"Make sure they’re secure in your home. Make sure they’re out of the hands of young people," Acevedo said.

Acevedo has also harshly criticized Harris County judges for letting repeat felons out on bond and urged criminal courts to reopen and get back to work.

On Twitter Thursday, Acevedo said, "Judges need to get to work, or resign so those with the courage to serve can get to work on behalf of victims and on behalf of suspects that are charged and are not receiving speedy trials which is their right. Justice needs to be certain, fair, and timely!"

For more information on crime data, click here.