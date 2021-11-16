Houston police release sketch of suspect in deadly shooting at red light

article

Police released a sketch of a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man at a red light in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Griggs Road around 8:45 p.m. September 26.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Officers responded to the scene and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 23-year-old Norberto Velasquez.

According to HPD, a witness reported that Velasquez was in a vehicle and stopped at a red light when someone in a car fired multiple shots at Velasquez. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described only as a heavy-set Black male, possibly in his mid to late 20s, with long dreadlocks. He was driving a dark-colored sedan of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP