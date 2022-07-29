HPD unit crashes into tree during pursuit in NW Houston

A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a crash during a pursuit early Friday morning, officials say.

According to HPD, the pursuit began after 1 a.m. when officers spotted the suspect driving down I-45. Authorities say the suspect had open warrants and had fled from officers earlier in the week.

Police say officers tried to stop the suspect, but he fled again, leading officers on a chase for about 10 minutes. He was taken into custody.

According to HPD, during the pursuit, a unit overshot the right turn from Wheatley onto S Victory and crashed into a tree.

Police say an officer in the vehicle had shoulder pain and was transported as a precaution.