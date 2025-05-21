Houston City Council approves pay raise for police officers

The Brief The Houston City Council has approved a proposed contract for city police officers. The contract includes salary increases that would rise by about 36% within the next five years. The contract goes into effect on July 1.



Houston police officers will see a rise in their salaries now that a contract to do so has been approved by the city council.

Houston police pay raise

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Houston City Council approved a contract to increase HPD officers' salaries by about 36% in the next five years.

It was the final step needed for the deal after it was approved by the Houston Police Officer's Union earlier this month.

By the numbers:

HPD pay will start with a 10% increase starting this July, followed by an 8% increase in 2026, 6% in 2027 and 2028, and 6.5% in 2029.

Based on the release, the base pay for a first-year officer will start at $75,000 starting July 1.

Officers would also receive more pay for working weekends or if their shifts start at noon or later. When added to the first-year officer's proposed base pay, these increases would raise the pay to $81,600.

The deal also includes increased patrol pay. That annual increase depends on how long the officer's been on duty.