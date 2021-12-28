Houston police officer relieved of duty pending investigation of deadly crash

article

A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation into a deadly crash, the department says.

Authorities say Charles Payne, 75, died in the crash that occurred in the 4600 block of North Shepherd Drive around noon Sunday.

According to police, an HPD officer was driving a marked patrol vehicle northbound, and Payne was driving a Cadillac CTS in the southbound lanes.

Police say Payne turned left toward Thornton Road and the patrol vehicle then struck the Cadillac as it attempted to cross the northbound lanes of North Shepherd.

Payne was transported to the hospital, where he passed away. The officer was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the HPD Vehicular Crimes and Internal Affairs Divisions, as well as the Harris County District Attorney's Office.