A Houston police officer was hospitalized after a hit-and-run in the Westchase area late Thursday night.

Sergeant Richards with the Houston Police Department stated a female police officer driving going southbound on West Sam Houston Parkway responding to a call around 11:09 p.m.

As the officer was going through the intersection on a green light, a blue Tahoe going westbound on Richmond Avenue ran a red light, hitting the officer's vehicle, says Sgt. Richards.

The suspect in the Tahoe left the scene, but officers later found the vehicle without the suspect inside.

Sgt. Richards reports the officer was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

At this time, the incident is being investigated as a failure to stop and give information charge. The investigation is ongoing.