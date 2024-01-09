A Houston police officer and another driver were involved in a crash in west Houston on Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that the crash at Westheimer Road and Wilcrest Drive involved a city vehicle.

A Houston police officer was involved in a crash on Westheimer.

An HPD vehicle at the scene had damage to the back passenger side.

A vehicle was involved in a crash on Westheimer Road.

A white pickup truck was also at the scene, heavily damaged and flipped onto its side. Police say one person from that vehicle had to be extricated and was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.