Houston police officer charged with DWI while on duty

A Houston police officer has been charged after he allegedly responded to a call for service while intoxicated, authorities say.

Houston police officer Chad R. Hogue is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, 1st offense.

Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, says the officer responded to a call for service with other officers, and civilians and the other officers noticed him acting erratically.

The other officers contacted their supervisor. Teare says Hogue was met by a DWI officer who put him through a field sobriety test, which he failed.

According to Teare, Hogue later admitted that he drank before coming on shift, and an open beer can was found in his bag.

Hogue was given a breathalyzer test. Investigators say his BAC was determined to be .19.

In a statement, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said, “"The men and women of the Houston Police Department stand on the front lines of society's efforts to spare our community from the heartache caused by impaired drivers. It is disappointing our employee endangered members of the community and HPD through his action. Consistent with our well-documented efforts to combat DWI, our department immediately conducted a DWI investigation and successfully secured criminal charges. have suspended the involved employee's peace officer powers pending the results of the ongoing criminal/administrative investigations."