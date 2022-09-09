Expand / Collapse search

Houston police looking for shoplifter turned robber

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Shoplifting suspect article

Surveillance video of shoplifting suspect (Source: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Houston police need your help looking for a shoplifter turned robber who targeted a department store this week.

This happened Wednesday at a store on the Gulf Freeway near Baybrook Mall.

The suspect can be seen stuffing clothes into a duffel bag before being confronted by a worker.

He then threatens an employee before leaving the store without paying for the items.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers.