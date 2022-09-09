Houston police looking for shoplifter turned robber

article

Houston police need your help looking for a shoplifter turned robber who targeted a department store this week.

This happened Wednesday at a store on the Gulf Freeway near Baybrook Mall.

The suspect can be seen stuffing clothes into a duffel bag before being confronted by a worker.

He then threatens an employee before leaving the store without paying for the items.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers.