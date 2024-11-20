Houston police look to ID person who shot through store door

The Brief Houston Police are looking to identify a male who shot through a door at a convenience store. Police say he was trying steal a drink. When the person couldn't leave through the door, he shot the glass and made his exit.



Housto police are working to identify a person that shot through the door of a convenience store after trying to steal a drink.

The incident happened at a store located at 6225 Chimney Rock Road.

Police say the male tried to steal a drink and leave the store.

When he went to leave, video shows the doors were locked.

The person then goes back to the counter and tries to pay for the drink before attempting to leave through the locked door again.

When the door doesn't open, the person pulls a gun from his pants and shoots the glass door, video shows.

He then kicks through the glass and makes his escape.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are asking anyone who might recognize him to call 713-308-8800 or contact Crime Stoppers Houston.