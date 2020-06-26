Houston police investigating shooting involving off-duty UTMB officer

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting involving an off-duty University of Texas Medical Branch police officer.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near the 11000 block of Walraven Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Houston police reported the off-duty officer was at his home when he saw three suspicious males walking in the direction of his house. The off-duty officer then went into his home and grabbed a handgun for self-defense.

Police said when the off-duty officer came out of his home, he saw a man inside his vehicle actively committing a burglary of a motor vehicle while two other males stood near the vehicle.

The report stated the off-duty officer confronted the suspects in an effort to protect his property, and the suspects fled on foot.

As the suspects fled, police said, the officer saw a flashing light pointed in his direction by the suspect who had been in his vehicle. The off-duty officer perceived this light to be a weapon pointed at him, and fearing for his life and property, fired two shots in the direction of the person he believed was pointing a weapon at him.

There is no evidence that anyone was struck by gunfire and all three suspects remain at large.

The release stated when a law enforcement officer discharges his weapon at an individual within the Houston city limits, the case is being investigated by the HPD Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact HPD Special Investigations Unit at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.