Houston police investigating apparent murder/suicide in southwest Houston

An investigation is now underway following what police are calling an apparent murder/suicide in southwest Houston.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said it all started when officers were called to a scene by Houston ISD police.

It was reported that an 8-year-old child was not picked up after school.

Houston ISD police officers went to the parents house to check on why the child was not picked up.

That's when, according to Crowson, HISD officers saw something that led them to believe the circumstances inside the home was dangerous.

The officers made entry into the home and found a woman and man dead inside the home, officials said.

Crowson said the child is currently with Houston ISD police officers.

The investigation is ongoing.