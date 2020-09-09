Houston Police investigate shooting that left 16-year-old boy injured

Houston Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile male that took place on Monday, May 25, around 6 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the right arm while riding in the car with his father on the 610 North Loop (North Interstate Highway 610 West) approaching U.S. Highway 290 in Houston.

The victim's father stated he was driving in the left lane and as he was passing a black Chevrolet Tahoe he heard a loud bang and saw that his son had been shot.

The father then drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.