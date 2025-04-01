Houston Police investigate fatal shooting in Sharpstown area

article

The Brief Houston Police are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday night in the Sharpstown area of Houston. The shooting happened near the Sonic on Hillcroft Street. The victim died at the hospital and police are still searching for the suspect.



Houston Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another male just before 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Hillcroft Street, in the Sharpstown area of Houston.

Fatal Shooting

Houston Police officials say they arrived and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was not conscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

What we know:

Investigators say the victim was crossing the street in front of Sonic when the shooter, who was in the Sonic parking lot, started shooting at the victim.

After firing the gun multiple times, the shooter ran north on Hillcroft.

The victim continued to run east across Hillcroft until he collapsed. That is where the police found him.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a gray hoodie and he has dreadlocks.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the victim have not been released.

The Houston Police Homicide Division is investigating the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).