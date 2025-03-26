Houston police investigate fatal hit-and-run, victim’s family finds new evidence

The Brief An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. The crash occurred on March 11 in the 4200 block of Chapman Street. If you know anything about what happened, contact Houston police.



Houston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a man dead on Chapman near Egypt Street earlier this month, as the victim’s family says they have uncovered new video evidence.

The family of 61-year-old Everett Smith told FOX 26 he was struck around 1:05 p.m. on March 11 on the 4200 block of Chapman Street.

Photo of Everett Smith, the 61-year-old Houston man who was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run on March 11. Police say the incident occurred on the 4200 block of Chapman Street.

What we know:

First responders with the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead, noting signs of road rash and other injuries.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, initial reports suggested a red Cadillac Escalade was seen accelerating from the area at the time of the crash. However, the victim’s daughter told FOX 26 that the family has found surveillance footage showing a different vehicle—what appears to be a red, late-model GMC Yukon—speeding away from the scene.

Surveillance footage does not capture the moment of impact, and police said there were no known witnesses to the crash.

What they're saying:

"This is a reminder that when someone is hit and struck in the roadway, they should stop and render aid," said Lt. VaShawnda McLean. "Accidents do occur. And when that happens, it elevates to crime, if you leave the scene."

Family members described the victim as a beloved member of the neighborhood and are urging anyone with information to speak up.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact HPD’s Hit-and-Run Unit at (713) 247-4065 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.