Houston police investigate deadly shooting of man found in vacant apartment

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man found in a vacant apartment in southwest Houston.

Officers initially responded to reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Braesmont Drive and Braesvalley Drive.

As officers were checking the area, they found a man shot inside a vacant apartment, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

