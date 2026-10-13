Houston police investigate reports of body in Buffalo Bayou near Second Ward

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The Brief Houston police received a call about a body in Buffalo Bayou in Second Ward. The Houston Fire Department were called about a water rescue on North York Street, near Buffalo Bayou.



Houston police are at the scene of a water rescue from Buffalo Bayou in the Second Ward area on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., Houston police responded to North York Street, north of Navigation Boulevard near Buffalo Bayou after a caller reported a body at the location.

Initial reports stated officials were conducting a water rescue from the bayou.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update as more information is released.