Houston police investigate reports of body in Buffalo Bayou near Second Ward
HOUSTON - Houston police are at the scene of a water rescue from Buffalo Bayou in the Second Ward area on Tuesday morning.
Around 8:20 a.m., Houston police responded to North York Street, north of Navigation Boulevard near Buffalo Bayou after a caller reported a body at the location.
Initial reports stated officials were conducting a water rescue from the bayou.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update as more information is released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Houston Police Department Public Information Officer.