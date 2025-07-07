Houston police identify 72-year-old pedestrian killed in crash
HOUSTON - Houston Police have identified a 72-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.
What we know:
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at 500 FM 1959 in Houston.
A vehicle was traveling southbound on FM 1959 when the male pedestrian, James Morris, tried to cross the road, not in a crosswalk.
Morris was hit by the vehicle, and the driver remained on the scene and did not show any signs of intoxication, according to police. The driver was questioned and released.
Morris was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.