Houston police identify 72-year-old pedestrian killed in crash

The Brief A 72-year-old pedestrian, James Morris, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday (July 3) at 500 FM 1959 Road. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway outside a crosswalk when the incident occurred. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, showed no signs of intoxication, and was released; the investigation is ongoing.



Houston Police have identified a 72-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Pedestrian identified after fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at 500 FM 1959 in Houston.

A vehicle was traveling southbound on FM 1959 when the male pedestrian, James Morris, tried to cross the road, not in a crosswalk.

Morris was hit by the vehicle, and the driver remained on the scene and did not show any signs of intoxication, according to police. The driver was questioned and released.

Morris was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.