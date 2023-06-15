article

Houston police officials are holding a memorial service Friday for a fallen K-9 officer.

4-year-old "Aron" passed away earlier this week in a tragic accident.

RELATED: Houston police K-9 dies in hot car; HPD confirms

The K-9 officer served a year and a half on the Houston police force.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A service for "Aron" will be held near the reflection pond area of the Houston Police Academy Memorial Center, which is located at 17000 Aldine Westfield Road.

The service begins at 8:30 a.m.