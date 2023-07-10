A Houston Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. in the 9300 block of Bellaire Blvd.

The patrol SUV appears to have gone onto the curb and struck the traffic light control box. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and a broken windshield.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.