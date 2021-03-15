Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announces resignation; headed to Miami

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has announced he will be resigning his post and moving on to a new city.

FOX 26 obtained a letter sent by Acevedo to City of Houston employees that explained that he will be taking over as Chief of Police for the City of Miami.

Acevedo called his departure from the Houston Police Department after four and a half years "bittersweet".

In his letter, Acevedo said he and Mayor Turner decided it was a good move for him to leave in coordination with Turner's final term in office.

Acevedo says he plans to meet with members of the Houston Police Department when he returns later this week to share his final thoughts.

Acevedo finished his letter promising to fight for victims of crimes who are being negatively impacted by what he calls "misguided decisions of the Harris County judiciary and criminal justice system".

