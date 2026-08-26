The Brief HPD's top leaders did not appear at the city's public safety committee meeting to present the quarterly Immigration Report The police chief and executive chief's absence drew criticism from community and council members HPD reported 103 immigration-related contacts from April through June, with 19 people turned over to ICE.



The Houston Police Department's top leaders did not attend the city's Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday where the department's quarterly immigration report was discussed.

Police Chief Noe Diaz and Executive Chief Thomas Hardin were originally listed to present the immigration report, but their absence drew criticism from community and city council members.

Houston Police absent from city council meeting

"Many of the community were ready to hear from HPD an explanation as to what's going on," said Council Member Alejandra Salinas, At-Large position 4. "It was such a shame and a disappointment to many of us that they were a no show and that they refuse to answer most questions."

Mayor John Whitmire said that the decision for the law enforcement leaders to not attend was advised by the city's attorney citing's legal position.

"No one wanted to be here more than the chief," said Whitmire. "We have to be prepared in court. We understand the process of deposing someone and Arturo, who represents the city and this council, and we're the defendants, advise the chief and his staff not to comment. He anxiously awaits the disposing of this case so he can be here and answer any and all questions."

From April through June, Houston Police documented 103 immigration-related contacts, according to the first Quarterly Immigration Report. Of those, 59 people were released at the scene, while 19 were transferred into ICE custody. The average detention lasted 39 minutes.

The backstory:

In April, Houston City Council passed an ordinance that ended the department's 30-minute wait period based on civil ICE administrative warrants and required quarterly reports on Houston Police interactions with ICE.

What's next:

The next Public Safety Committee meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.