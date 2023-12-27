A man is in custody after leading Houston police on chase, driving into a bayou and then trying to hide from officers in the muddy water, authorities say.

The incident began around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday near Cavalcade and Los Angeles. That’s where police say a DPS helicopter saw the suspect stealing cable from a church and notified police.

When officers responded, the pursuit began, police say.

The chase lasted for about 10 to 15 minutes before the suspect drove down an embankment into a bayou near Homestead Road and I-610, police say.

A police chase ended in a bayou on Homestead Road near I-610.

Authorities say the suspect got out of the vehicle and went into the water, and officers became concerned that he may have drowned. They went in to search for him.

According to police, the helicopter above was able to pick up a heat signature near the front of the truck, and officers found the man hiding with his head above the water.

Police say the man started making his way down the bayou away from the officers, but they were able to get him into custody.