Houston police chase motorcyclist to Brazoria County property; SWAT standoff underway

A SWAT standoff is underway in Brazoria County after a motorcyclist led authorities on a police chase from the Heights.

Houston Police say they received a call about a theft in progress in the 1500 block of Northwood at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to the scene and the suspect sped off on a motorcycle, leading them on a chase.

The suspect led them south on Highway 288 to Rosharon, where they turned onto FM 1462 toward Alvin.

SkyFOX was over the chase when the suspect disappeared onto a property on the 13900 block of CR 185.

Several law enforcement officers arrived at the scene in search of the suspect.

A SWAT team with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is now leading the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.