Houston police chase motorcyclist to Brazoria County property; SWAT standoff underway
ALVIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff is underway in Brazoria County after a motorcyclist led authorities on a police chase from the Heights.
Houston Police say they received a call about a theft in progress in the 1500 block of Northwood at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
Officers arrived to the scene and the suspect sped off on a motorcycle, leading them on a chase.
The suspect led them south on Highway 288 to Rosharon, where they turned onto FM 1462 toward Alvin.
SkyFOX was over the chase when the suspect disappeared onto a property on the 13900 block of CR 185.
Several law enforcement officers arrived at the scene in search of the suspect.
A SWAT team with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is now leading the investigation.
This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.