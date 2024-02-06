A suspect was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase overnight, Houston police say.

According to police, the incident began when the man was caught taking the hood off of a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Police say when officers responded to the scene, the suspect rammed an officer’s vehicle and then took off.

The suspect led police on a chase that eventually came to a stop in the 15300 block of the Katy Freeway after officers performed multiple PIT maneuvers and disabled the vehicle with a flat tire, police say.

A police chase ends near the Katy Freeway.

There was then a short standoff before the suspect tried to flee onto the highway but was captured by a K9, police say.

The suspect reportedly sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No officers were injured.

Police say the man is facing multiple charges.