An investigation is underway after a male was shot by law enforcement officers in east Harris County.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block Black Walnut Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were conducting a warrant service involving felony drug charges.

The sheriff says a member of the U.S. Marshals and a sheriff’s deputy fired their weapons. A male was struck.

The male was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

There have been no reports of injuries to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.