Harris County investigation: Male shot by law enforcement on Black Walnut Drive

By
Published 
Updated 7:28AM
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

An investigation is underway after a male was shot by law enforcement officers in east Harris County.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block Black Walnut Drive.

A male was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in east Harris County.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were conducting a warrant service involving felony drug charges.

The sheriff says a member of the U.S. Marshals and a sheriff’s deputy fired their weapons. A male was struck.

The male was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

There have been no reports of injuries to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.