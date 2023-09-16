Gathered on the side of Westheimer Road, a small group of protesters called upon the Houston pet store Petland to stop selling commercially bred animals and comply with a new city ordinance. Their owner has now been cited more than 30 times since February.

"Why are we allowing puppy-selling pet stores to ship in puppies from out-of-state, commercial breeders," questioned Shannon Graham, the Texas team leader for Bailing Out Benji, a non-profit dedicated to ending so-called puppy mill sales.

RELATED: Animal advocates speak out against proposed law that would allow Texas pet stores to sell puppy mill puppies

This ordinance which was passed unanimously by the city council in January 2022 only allows the sale of animals to come from shelters or rescue groups. It's in hopes of stopping the sale of puppies that come from inhumane breeders.

"The quality of life that dogs live in puppy mills experience is horrific, truly," said Becky Best, the Gulf Coast Animal Welfare Alliance director. "A lot of them spend their whole life in cages. Even if they’re USDA approved, the space they have to have is only six inches bigger than the dog."

SUGGESTED: Bill that would stop pet stores from selling animals from puppy mills takes big step towards becoming law

The ordinance allowed a grace period of one year. That’s since expired, and Petland's owner Luis Marquez has now acquired a total of 34 citations.

But he continues to keep their doors open.

Best said, "It’s so brazen to me that someone is going to operate so unlawfully and just out in the open and continue to just pay fines. I don’t understand how we have laws that we can’t enforce that if you have deep enough pockets you can just ignore the laws."

These protesters are hoping something more will be done and even suggested a seemingly simple solution so Petland doesn’t have to pack up and leave.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"There are tons of puppies that are available through non-profits that would love to work with them as partners. So if they would just follow the ordinance that would be fabulous," said Best.

Graham adds they could just stop altogether, explaining, "Petland could be very successful without selling puppies. The pet industry is booming."

FOX 26 did reach out to Petland to get a statement on the matter to which they did not reply.