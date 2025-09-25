Houston Police seek help identifying suspects in assault on pedi-cab driver

The Brief Houston police are seeking public assistance to identify two men accused of assaulting a pedi-cab driver and her son after refusing to pay for their ride. Victim Reveta Fuller described the suspects as "monsters" and recounted how one of them grabbed her teenage son by the neck, prompting her to intervene. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. Any information leading to an arrest may result in a money reward of up to $5,000.



Houston police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two Hispanic men accused of assaulting a pedi-cab driver and her son after refusing to pay for their ride.

‘You just never know'

What they're saying:

Reveta Fuller, the victim, recounted the incident, describing the men as "monsters" and "cowards." The alleged assault occurred when Fuller demanded payment from the passengers, who initially ignored her and walked away. Determined to receive her fare, Fuller stood her ground.

Fuller described the confrontation: "One of the men approached my son, who is only 16, and grabbed him by the neck. I ran over to protect him."

Fuller continued, "I started punching the man in the head until he let go of my son. Then he grabbed me, and I fell to the ground as he continued to punch me."

Reflecting on the traumatic experience, Fuller said, "At that moment, I thought about my life. ‘Am I going to die right here?’ Luckily, we had something on us that made him stop."

Fuller told FOX 26 she advises men and women in the business to stay protected.

"I really emphasize on women having something. Keeping something on you. Slippers count. Protect yourself. You just never know. People will disregard your life as mine was that night," Fuller said.

Another frustrating thing for Fuller was the passerby who continued to walk past her being assaulted.

"They will not call the police for you. They will pull their phones out. Record you and post you on social media, that is all," Fuller said.

What we know:

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men, both in their mid-30s. One is approximately 5'10", according to Houston Police.

Contact Crime Stoppers

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.