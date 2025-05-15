Officer-involved shooting in Houston injures 1, police say

article

The Brief A person is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Houston, police say. They say the subject was armed, and confronted an officer before being shot. The condition of the injured person has not been released.



Houston police captains and public information officers were on-route to an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening, they said in a social media post.

Houston officer-involved shooting

What we know:

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Houston police said they were on their way to the scene at 9255 West Sam Houston Parkway.

They say preliminary info is that an armed suspect confronted an officer, and the officer discharged his weapon.

The suspect has been taken to a nearby hospital, they say. No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The identity or condition of the injured subject was not released.