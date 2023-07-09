A Houston PD officer was hospitalized Saturday night after a suspected drunk driver hit their patrol car on the city's east side.

It happened right before 11 p.m. when investigators said the unidentified officer was assisting in a chase. At some point, however, the officer was hit by a Ford pickup truck at the intersection of Market and Federal.

Authorities said the unidentified driver showed signs of intoxication and was taken into handcuffs.

Meanwhile, the officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No additional information as of this writing has been shared, but an investigation remains underway.