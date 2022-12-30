Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy

A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING HOUSTON PD

It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway.

We're told the officer was on duty at the time and reportedly driving to a call but not using his lights or sirens at the time. At some point, officials said the unidentified officer heard a bump, and the airbags in his patrol unit deployed.

Houston PD officer crashes into pedesterian on East Freeway (Photo: Houston OnScene)

That's when the officer got out of his patrol car and noticed a pedestrian lying on the ground nearby his vehicle.

The only information on the pedestrian is he was an unidentified male.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It's unclear what the pedestrian was doing, in terms of why he was crossing the middle of the freeway but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3 a.m., officials were called to another crash involving a pedestrian in the 8600 block of East Freeway, but it was confirmed by authorities the two were unrelated. Tragically, that pedestrian also died at the scene.

Second crash on East Fwy (Photo courtesy of Houston OnScene)

No additional details were shared on both crashes, but an investigation of the Houston PD officer's crash with the Vehicular Crimes Division is underway.