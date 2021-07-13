Houston pastor robbed outside his church after getting cash at bank

Houston police say a pastor was the victim of an aggravated robbery outside of his church.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is seeking help to identify the suspect responsible for the robbery.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The incident happened on May 26 at around 1:20 p.m. after the pastor arrived at a church located at a shopping center in the 11200 block of Beechnut.

According to the pastor, he had arrived at the church after stopping by a bank to withdraw money. He placed an envelope of money that he withdrew from the bank in his front shirt pocket before he was approached by an unknown male who suddenly grabbed the envelope from his shirt pocket and fled the scene.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

Law enforcement says the unknown suspect was described as a Black male who was 5’10 to 6’0 tall and 250 pounds.

The man was wearing a black shirt and black pants at the time of the incident and fled the scene in an older model Audi four-door with dark-tinted windows.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.