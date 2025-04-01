City of Houston on pace to go $72 million past overtime budget

The Brief The City of Houston is expected to go $72 million past the overtime budget this fiscal year. Several city services are understaffed, forcing many employees to work overtime. City councilmembers call the report "bleak."



The massive cost of overtime paid to vital municipal workers is deepening the City of Houston's $300 million financial deficit, according to Controller Chris Hollins' Office.

Police, firefighters and solid waste provide what are considered critical core services and yet, in the nation's fourth-largest city, all are departments which remain chronically understaffed.

Houston overtime payments

By the numbers:

According to the Controller's office, the City is on pace to bust the budget for overtime by $72 million this fiscal year, an all-time record.

The 8-year labor dispute between former Mayor Sylvester Turner and the firefighters' union decimated the ranks, leaving HFD 800 first responders short.

Filling the gap necessitated overtime pay, with the average firefighter picking up an extra $750 per week.

With HPD short on fresh recruits and ravaged by retirements, Houston Police officers picked up an extra $500 per week in OT, on average.

Also exacerbating the City's overtime issue were multiple weather disasters and a three-year crime wave which triggered public demands for more policing.

The Controller's report included a "Top Ten" list of overtime earners.

One rank-and-file firefighter with a salary of $80,000 racked up an additional $218,000 in overtime pay.

An HPD an officer with a base pay of $91,000 earned an additional $140,000 in wages working additional shifts.

Houston Councilmembers React

What they're saying:

With little relief expected in the near term, Councilmembers called the Controller's revelation "bleak".

"We really can't just continue to throw money at it. We need to figure out how these departments are running, how they could be more efficient," said Councilmember Joaquin Martinez.

Councilmember Sally Alcorn was even more blunt.

"There's nobody who can look at this presentation and not know we better change the way we are doing things," said Alcorn.

Firefighter Union President Marty Lancton issued a scathing rebuttal to the Controller's report.

"The reality is that years of neglect under the previous administration left the Houston Fire Department (HFD) dangerously understaffed by about 800 firefighters. Excessive overtime has been necessary just to maintain emergency response levels and keep Houstonians safe," said Lancton.