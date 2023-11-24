Houston officer-involved shooting near Cityscape Avenue, no injuries reported

Houston police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities say an officer shot at a suspect in the 12000 block of Cityscape Avenue.

No one was hit, police say.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more information.