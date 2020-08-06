Expand / Collapse search

Houston officer injured in helicopter crash receives new truck

Officer Chase Cormier suffered severe injuries and survived a helicopter crash that killed his partner.

HOUSTON - A ‘Houston hero’ was celebrated in a very special way on Thursday. 

Doggett Ford and the 100 Club partnered up to give Officer Chase Cormier a new 2020 Ford F-150 truck.

In May, Cormier suffered severe injuries and survived a helicopter crash that resulted in the death of his longtime partner Officer Jason Knox.' 

Cormier received his truck Thursday at the Ford dealership. 

"It’s been a blessing to realize and feel the support not only of the citizens of Houston but of all over the world,” said Cormier.

The 100 Club will cover $50,000 of the truck expense and Doggett Ford will contribute the rest.