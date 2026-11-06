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Beyond the home office: Flexible workspaces offer Houstonians more options

By
FOX 26 Houston
Small Business
Published November 6, 2026 11:30 PM CST
Published November 6, 2026 11:30 PM CST
Flexible workspaces available in Houston
Flexible workspaces available in Houston

Flexible workspaces available in Houston

Urban Office in Houston offers flexible private workspaces for people looking to handle their business outside of the house. FOX 26's Coco Dominguez got a tour of the Heights location.

HOUSTON - Working from home certainly has its perks, but sometimes you just need to get out of the house! 

At Urban Office in Houston, flexible workspaces offer options for entrepreneurs, content creators, mental health professionals, nonprofits and corporate teams. 

Beyond private offices and meeting spaces, amenities include unlimited complimentary coffee, spacious kitchens, virtual reality rooms and dedicated rooms for nursing mothers. 

Thinking about starting your own podcast? You can even rent a professional studio once a week or whenever you need it, without committing to a permanent space. 

As more professionals seek flexibility, collaboration and human connection, spaces like Urban Office offer an alternative to working from home or leasing a traditional office.

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